Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Out vs. left-hander in Game 1
Moreland is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
As expected, Moreland will take a seat while Steve Pearce gets the start versus southpaw J.A. Happ. Moreland hasn't been seeing regular time in recent weeks, which is likely attributed to his .192/.333/.274 slash line dating back to Aug. 19.
