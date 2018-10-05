Moreland is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

As expected, Moreland will take a seat while Steve Pearce gets the start versus southpaw J.A. Happ. Moreland hasn't been seeing regular time in recent weeks, which is likely attributed to his .192/.333/.274 slash line dating back to Aug. 19.