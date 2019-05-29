Moreland (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Moreland hasn't played since Saturday. It was originally thought that he was nursing a knee injury after getting hit by a hard-hit ball over the weekend, but it's a lower-back strain that will force the veteran onto the shelf. The move is retroactive to Saturday, making Moreland eligible to return in one week, should he prove ready. In the meantime, look for Steve Pearce and Michael Chavis to see time at first base in Moreland's absence.