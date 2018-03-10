Moreland went 0-for-3 in Friday's game against the Marlins and has just two hits over 14 spring at-bats.

Moreland hasn't gotten on the field much during the early phase of spring training as the Red Sox look to get Hanley Ramirez comfortable at first base. He and Ramirez are expected to platoon there after Boston signed J.D. Martinez to be its primary designated hitter. Moreland had a career-high 508 at-bats in 2017, when Ramirez's shoulder prevented him from playing the field for much of the season. The shoulder is not an issue at this point, so Moreland should see a reduced number of plate appearances unless Ramirez gets hurt or proves to be inadequate defensively.