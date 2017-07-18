Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Playing time trending down?
Moreland is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
While it's not necessarily surprising that he's sitting against lefty J.A. Happ, it's worth noting that Hanley Ramirez is starting at first base for just the third time this season -- a trend that could continue. While Moreland will still likely get some starts against righties, this would allow Boston to aggressively pursue any hitter at the trade deadline, as DH at-bats will be available. Moreland is hitting .165/.247/.282 with three home runs over his last 85 at-bats.
