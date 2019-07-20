Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Plays five inning in field
Moreland (quadriceps) started at first base and went 0-for-2 in a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.
Moreland played five innings before being replaced by Josh Ockimey. The Red Sox will want to see him play back-to-back contests and see at least on full nine-inning game. At the earliest, Moreland may return by Tuesday, per Zachary Silver of MLB.com. "We'll see how he feels, how he moves, the at-bats," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Set to resume rehab•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Return to rehab assignment on hold•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Dealing with quad tightness•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Scratched from rehab game•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Starts rehab•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Ready for rehab stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...