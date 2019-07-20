Moreland (quadriceps) started at first base and went 0-for-2 in a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.

Moreland played five innings before being replaced by Josh Ockimey. The Red Sox will want to see him play back-to-back contests and see at least one full nine-inning game, so Moreland probably won't return until Tuesday at the earliest, per Zachary Silver of MLB.com. "We'll see how he feels, how he moves, the at-bats," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.