Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Re-signs with Red Sox
Moreland (knee) signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Red Sox on Monday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Moreland will return to Boston after turning in a serviceable .246/.326/.443 line with 34 doubles and 22 homers across 149 games last season. The 32-year-old is one of just two American League first basemen to knock 20 doubles and 20 homers in each of the past three seasons, with Jose Abreu being the other. He struggled to hit for power against same-handed pitching (.684 OPS), so it's possible he finds himself on the stronger side of a platoon next season. Either way, he should be in line for another similar year of production, assuming the knee troubles he experienced at the end of last season are behind him.
