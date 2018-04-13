Moreland went 2-for-3 with an RBI Thursday against the Yankees.

Moreland entered the game in the first inning after Hanley Ramirez had to exit the contest after being hit on the wrist by a pitch. He has gotten only sporadic playing time and performed inconsistently in his 19 at-bats this season. However, he should see regular at-bats while Ramirez remains out, though it remains unclear just how long that will be.