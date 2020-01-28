Play

Moreland signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Red Sox on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Moreland will remain in Boston where he finished his third season with the club hitting .252/.328/.507 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI in 335 plate appearances throughout 2019. The left-handed hitting first baseman only started eight contests against southpaws, compared to 68 against righties. Michael Chavis will likely continue to accompany Moreland in a platoon role to begin the season. The deal includes a salary of $2.5 million in 2020 with a $3 million club option or a $500,000 buyout for 2021. Denyi Reyes was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

