Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Ready for rehab stint
Moreland (quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Moreland has been on the injured list since suffering a right quad strain in early June, though he was able to run the bases a week ago without issue and is now set to see some live at-bats. Considering he's been out of action for just over a month, he'll likely need at least a handful of games before being activated.
