Moreland is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Moreland has been a fixture in the lineup against right-handed pitching throughout the season, but after battling soreness in his left knee over the last few days before returning to action Saturday, he'll get a breather in the series finale. Steve Pearce checks in at first base as the Red Sox oppose Twins ace Jose Berrios.

