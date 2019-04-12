Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Records fifth homer
Moreland went 2-for-5 with a home run, double, two RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Moreland did all of his damage late in the game, hitting his fifth home run of the season in the seventh inning off Joe Biagini. He followed that up with an RBI-double in the ninth inning to tie the game. Moreland has gotten off to a hot start this season, currently slugging .750 with a 1.106 OPS through 45 plate appearances.
