Moreland (knee) is starting at first base and batting third in Sunday's series finale against the White Sox, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Moreland was held out of the lineup the last four games as he dealt with a knee injury, although he did pinch hit and subsequently enter the game defensively each of the last two nights. The 32-year-old will look to bust out of his recent slump, as he is slashing .203/.256/.392 in 82 plate appearances since the start of August.