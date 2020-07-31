Moreland (leg) is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Moreland was unavailable Thursday due to leg soreness, though he may have been on the bench regardless Friday with left-hander Jordan Montgomery pitching for New York. Michael Chavis receives another start at first base for the Red Sox.
