Moreland (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Moreland exited Game 2 over the weekend with hamstring tightness, and the issue remains bothersome enough to keep him on the bench for Tuesday's potentially series-clinching game. Steve Pearce is starting at first base and hitting third in place of Moreland.