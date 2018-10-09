Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Remains out for Game 4
Moreland (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Moreland exited Game 2 over the weekend with hamstring tightness, and the issue remains bothersome enough to keep him on the bench for Tuesday's potentially series-clinching game. Steve Pearce is starting at first base and hitting third in place of Moreland.
