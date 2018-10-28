Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Remains out vs. lefty in Game 5
Moreland is not in the starting lineup for Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Sunday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
As usual, Moreland will sit out to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Los Angeles starter Clayton Kershaw. He'll likely see a pinch-hit appearance at some point, however, especially after hitting a three-run, pinch-hit home run in Game 4. Steve Pearce will draw the start at first base in his stead.
