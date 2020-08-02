Moreland is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Southpaw James Paxton is on the mound for the Yankees in the series finale, so the lefty-hitting Moreland will give way to platoon partner Michael Chavis at first base. Moreland has gotten off to a nice start to the abbreviated 60-game season, going 5-for-18 with two home runs, a double and five RBI.