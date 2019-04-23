Moreland is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Moreland is healthy again after experiencing back spasms over the weekend, but he'll retreat to the bench for the front end of the twin bill with lefty Matthew Boyd on the mound for Detroit. Expect Moreland to check in for Steve Pearce at first base in the nightcap, when the Red Sox will be facing off against right-hander Spencer Turnbull.