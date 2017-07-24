Moreland is not in the lineup Monday against the Mariners, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

As is frequently the case when southpaws take the hill for the opposition, Moreland will cede Monday's start with lefty James Paxton toeing the rubber for Seattle. Hanley Ramirez will move over to man first base while Chris Young takes a turn as the designated hitter.

