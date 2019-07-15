Moreland (quadriceps) was spotted fielding grounders prior to the Red Sox's game Monday against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

While it's encouraging that Moreland is getting in some on-field work after being scratched from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket over the weekend, the Red Sox haven't indicated when he might resume game action in the minors. Since Moreland has been on the shelf for more than a month, he'll likely need to complete at least a handful of games in the minors before Boston is comfortable reinstating him from the 10-day injured list. Michael Chavis will continue to serve as Boston's primary option at first base until Moreland is activated.