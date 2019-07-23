Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Returns from injured list
Moreland (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and will bat seventh and play first base against the Rays.
Back and quadriceps issues have held Moreland to just one game since May 25. He went 0-for-13 in four rehab games but was nevertheless deemed ready to go. He should play first base against most righties going forward.
