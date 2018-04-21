Moreland is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Moreland has been on a hot streak lately -- going 13-for-30 with two home runs, five doubles and 11 RBI over his last nine games -- but Hanley Ramirez will start at first base Saturday with left-hander Sean Manaea on the mound for Oakland. The platoon situation is likely to continue, but Moreland has made the most of his opportunities thus far in 2018.

