Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Returns to first base
Moreland (hamstring) will play first base Tuesday against the Cardinals, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Moreland has been dealing with a tight hamstring since the start of the month, though it wasn't considered too serious and he was able to serve as the designated hitter twice over the weekend. Back in the field more than two weeks before the start of the regular season, he should be good to go for Opening Day.
