Moreland (knee) is starting at first base and batting sixth Saturday at Tampa Bay, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Moreland was held out of the lineup Friday after sustaining a knee bruise in Thursday's game, but his quick return to the starting nine confirms the injury to be minor. The 31-year-old is slashing only .209/.253/.396 with 25 strikeouts in 99 plate appearances since the All-Star break.