Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Returns to lineup Saturday
Moreland (knee) is starting at first base and batting sixth Saturday at Tampa Bay, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Moreland was held out of the lineup Friday after sustaining a knee bruise in Thursday's game, but his quick return to the starting nine confirms the injury to be minor. The 31-year-old is slashing only .209/.253/.396 with 25 strikeouts in 99 plate appearances since the All-Star break.
