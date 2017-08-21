Play

Moreland was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Indians, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

The team has yet to say why Moreland was taken out of Monday's lineup, but more information should be available in the near future. In place of Moreland, Brock Holt will start at first base and hit seventh.

