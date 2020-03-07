Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Serving as designated hitter
Moreland (hamstring) will serve as the designated hitter in Saturday's split squad game against the Blue Jays, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.
Moreland is still not ready to occupy a defensive position, but he will see at-bats Saturday for the first time since March 1. As long as he avoids any setbacks, he should be back at first base soon and be back at 100 percent before Opening Day.
