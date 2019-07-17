Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Set to resume rehab
Moreland (quadriceps) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Moreland was pulled off his rehab assignment earlier in the month due to quadriceps tightness, but he's been cleared to resume minor-league action after taking a handful of days to rest and recovery. Seeing as the veteran first baseman has been on the shelf for more than a month, he'll likely need to complete multiple rehab games before being cleared to return from the injured list. Michael Chavis should continue to serve as Boston's primary first baseman in the meantime.
