Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sets up home batting cage
Moreland posted an image of his new batting cage at home on Instagram.
Moreland, like all baseball players, is doing what he needs to do to stay in shape while MLB is delayed until a future date. The 34-year-old Moreland is expected to serve as the left-handed component in a platoon at first base with Michael Chavis. In a part-time role last season due to injury, Moreland swatted 19 home runs, 17 doubles and knocked in 58 while posting a career-high .835 OPS runs over 91 games.
