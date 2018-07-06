Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sits again Friday
Moreland (back) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Moreland exited Tuesday's game with back spasms and was held out of the lineup Wednesday, and apparently needs at least another day before making a return. Steve Pearce will start at first base and bat fourth for the Red Sox in his absence Friday.
