Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sits against lefty
Moreland is not in the lineup Thursday against the A's, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.
Moreland will give way to Steve Pearce at first base in Thursday's series finale with southpaw Brett Anderson toeing the rubber for the A's. Through seven appearances this season, Moreland is 6-for-21 with a homer, five RBI and a 4:4 BB:K.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Hits critical homer•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Heads to bench•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Having uneventful spring•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Remains out vs. lefty in Game 5•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Held out versus lefty in Game 4•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...