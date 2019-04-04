Moreland is not in the lineup Thursday against the A's, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.

Moreland will give way to Steve Pearce at first base in Thursday's series finale with southpaw Brett Anderson toeing the rubber for the A's. Through seven appearances this season, Moreland is 6-for-21 with a homer, five RBI and a 4:4 BB:K.

