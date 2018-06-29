Moreland is not in the lineup against the left-handed CC Sabathia and the Yankees on Friday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Moreland has started against a fair number of lefties this season, but will sit in favor of new acquisition Steve Pearce on Friday. The two make for natural platoon partners; Moreland's career 107 wRC+ against righties easily outpaces his 82 mark against lefties, while Pearce's 127 figure against lefties is far better than his 101 wRC+ against righties. Expect a reduction in Moreland's playing time going forward.