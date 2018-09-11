Moreland is not starting Tuesday against southpaw Ryan Borucki and the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Moreland sits for the second straight game with the Red Sox facing a pair of lefties. Steve Pearce will again start at first base. Boston lines up to face five righties in a row starting Wednesday, so Moreland should be back in the lineup on a regular basis soon.

