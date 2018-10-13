Moreland is not starting the first game of the ALCS against Houston on Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Moreland was considered questionable to make the ALCS roster after suffering a hamstring injury in Game 2 of the ALDS. He was able to make the squad, but the fact that he's sitting for Game 1 despite the Astros starting a righty (Justin Verlander) indicates that the injury may still be bothering him.