Tim Britton of The Providence JournalMoreland is out of the lineup Friday against the White Sox, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

Southpaw Carlos Rodon draws the start for the White Sox, so the 31-year-old heads to the bench in favor of Hanley Ramirez. Moreland has gotten hot of late, hitting .300 over the last seven days, and will likely be back in the starting nine Saturday.