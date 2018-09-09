Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sits versus lefty
Moreland is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Moreland will take a seat with lefty Dallas Keuchel on the mound for Houston, paving the way for Steven Pearce to pick up the start at first base in the series finale. Over his 96 plate appearances versus southpaws this season, Moreland is slashing just .241/.302/.379 (80 wRC+).
