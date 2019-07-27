Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sits versus southpaw
Moreland is out of the lineup Saturday against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Sam Travis will start at first base and hit seventh against left-hander CC Sabathia. Moreland is 2-for-8 with a walk since returning from the injured list with a quadriceps injury Tuesday. The left-handed hitting first baseman is slashing .143/.250/.238 in 24 plate appearances against southpaws.
