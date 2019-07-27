Moreland is out of the lineup Saturday against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Sam Travis will start at first base and hit seventh against left-hander CC Sabathia. Moreland is 2-for-8 with a walk since returning from the injured list with a quadriceps injury Tuesday. The left-handed hitting first baseman is slashing .143/.250/.238 in 24 plate appearances against southpaws.