Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sitting against lefty again
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moreland is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Moreland takes a seat for the second consecutive day with the Yankees bringing another lefty (J.A. Happ) to the bump. Michael Chavis will replace Moreland at first base.
