Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sitting for series finale
Moreland is not starting Monday against the Rays, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.
Moreland will give way to Sam Travis at first base in Monday's series finale with left-hander Blake Snell starting for the Rays. Since the start of September, Moreland is slashing .236/.300/.491 with four home runs and 10 RBI through 16 games.
