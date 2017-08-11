Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sitting Friday night game
Moreland is not in the starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
With lefty pitcher Jaime Garcia taking the mound for the Yankees, it seems like a good night to give Moreland's left-handed bat a night off. Hanley Ramirez will take his place at first base and bat cleanup.
