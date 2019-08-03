Moreland is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Yankees are not starting a southpaw, but Moreland will still get to rest during the nightcap. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Game 1. Michael Chavis starts at first base, hitting eighth.

