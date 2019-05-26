Moreland is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Moreland will be on the bench for the third time in four games, allowing Steve Pearce to pick up another start at first base. The prior two absences came while the Red Sox were opposing left-handed pitchers, so it's more surprising that Moreland will sit out Sunday with right-hander Justin Verlander twirling for the Astros.