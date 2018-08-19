Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sitting out series finale
Moreland is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The Rays are expected to deploy the left-handed Jalen Beeks as their primary pitcher in Sunday's contest, so Moreland will take a seat in favor of platoon mate Steve Pearce. Moreland had started each of the Red Sox's previous five games, going 4-for-21 with three doubles and five RBI.
