site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-mitch-moreland-sitting-vs-southpaw-749296 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sitting vs. southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moreland is not starting Wednesday against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
As per usual, Moreland will head to the bench with a left-hander in Blake Snell starting for the opposition. In his place, Michael Chavis is starting at first base and hitting sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.