Moreland is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Moreland will give way to Steve Pearce at first base in Monday's series opener with a southpaw in John Means starting for the Orioles. Over his last five appearances, Moreland is 4-for-16 with a pair of homers, a stolen base and a 4:5 BB:K.

