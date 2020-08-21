Moreland went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in a 7-1 win over Baltimore on Thursday.

Boston entered the ninth inning clinging to a two-run lead, but Moreland widened the gap considerably with a three-run shot to center field to punctuate a four-run frame. Though the 34-year-old's fantasy value is somewhat tempered by the fact that he doesn't start against southpaws, Moreland's effectiveness when he does play has been impressive. He is slashing .360/.448/.840 through 58 plate appearances while tallying seven home runs and 17 RBI.