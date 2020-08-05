Moreland went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Rays.

Moreland was pinch-hit for in the sixth inning when southpaw Aaron Loup took the mound. However, he made the most of the opportunity he received, taking Charlie Morton deep for his third home run of the season in the second frame. Half of Moreland's hits this season half left the yard, and he's slugging .762 through 21 plate appearances.

More News