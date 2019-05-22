Moreland went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a 10-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old continues to only bat .239, but his 13 homers leads the Red Sox. Moreland has just a .331 on-base percentage, but thanks to a .587 slugging percentage, he owns a .918 OPS. He also has 32 RBI and 25 runs with one steal during 138 at-bats.