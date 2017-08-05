Moreland homered in his only plate appearance Friday against the White Sox.

Moreland was called upon to pinch hit in the 11th inning, and he crushed his 14th bomb of the year to provide the walk-off win for the Red Sox. After not leaving the yard since June 26, he's now homered in two of his last three games to get his August off to a great start. Although his .244 average and .429 slugging percentage aren't providing much help to fantasy owners, if he's embarking on a hot streak, he'll certainly be worth placing in fantasy lineups.