Moreland (quadriceps) went 0-for-4 with a strikeout as the designated hitter for Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday.

Moreland began his rehab assignment Thursday, playing in a game for the first time since June 7. That was his first game after spending time on the injured list, which means he's played just one game since May 25. It's unclear how long the Red Sox will keep him on rehab, but it could be lengthy stay given how much time he's missed.