Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Status for ALCS uncertain
Manager Alex Cora said he hasn't decided if Moreland (hamstring) will be on Boston's ALCS roster, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Moreland left Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees with a hamstring injury and hasn't played since. He's scheduled to do some hitting Thursday, and the Red Sox will likely wait and see how Moreland feels Friday before determining his status for their series against the Astros, which begins Saturday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Remains out for Game 4•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Not starting Game 3•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Replaced by Pearce•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Out vs. left-hander in Game 1•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Not starting Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...