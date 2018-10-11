Manager Alex Cora said he hasn't decided if Moreland (hamstring) will be on Boston's ALCS roster, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Moreland left Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees with a hamstring injury and hasn't played since. He's scheduled to do some hitting Thursday, and the Red Sox will likely wait and see how Moreland feels Friday before determining his status for their series against the Astros, which begins Saturday.